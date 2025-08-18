GHIAL enhances passenger experience at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has launched Virtual Information Kiosks (VIK) and interactive terminal maps at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey.

The rollout includes 10 strategically placed kiosks across check-in halls, boarding gates, arrivals, and baggage claim areas, offering passengers real-time flight updates, 3D navigation, emergency support, Wi-Fi access for international travelers, and instant feedback options. These kiosks are powered by a centralized system for consistent and up-to-date information.

Interactive terminal maps for passengers at Hyderabad airport

Complementing the kiosks, GHIAL has introduced interactive terminal maps on its official website, helping passengers plan their journey with detailed insights into gates, retail zones, dining options, and essential amenities.

Key features include:

Smart Flight Management: Real-time updates via touchscreen or boarding pass scan

Wi-Fi Access: Passport-based login for international travelers

Advanced Navigation: 3D maps with QR code transfer to mobile devices

Emergency Integration: SOS alerts for medical, fire, and security support

Passenger Feedback: Instant input to improve services

Digital Maps: User-friendly design with coverage of parking, arrivals, departures, and service touchpoints

GHIAL CEO’s views

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, said, “At GHIAL, innovation is fundamental to how we operate and grow. As we advance on our journey to becoming a global aviation hub, the deployment of these intelligent kiosks and enhanced digital maps marks a significant step forward in our digital transformation agenda. Designed to enhance passenger convenience, these systems go beyond static information delivery. They are designed to offer passengers seamless support for their airport journey. Whether it’s a frequent business flyer or a first-time traveler, our objective remains consistent – to deliver a seamless, intuitive, and world-class airport experience.”

This dual approach reflects GHIAL’s commitment to creating a smart, human-centered airport ecosystem, ensuring passengers receive timely, personalized assistance both digitally and physically.