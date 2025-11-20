GHMC approves Rs 5 crore food testing lab in KPHB among other items

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) standing committee on Thursday, November 20, approved 18 agenda items and 6 table items, including major civic works such as the establishment of a food testing laboratory and land acquisition projects etc.

The committee has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for setting up the food testing lab in KPHB Colony and approved inviting proposals for a multi-level parking complex at Khilwat on a 15-year design, build, finance, operate, transfer (DBFOT) model.

The committee also approved the GHMC commissioner’s proposal to the government regarding the “One Time Scheme” for 2025–26.

Apart from this, a storm water drain project in Sanathnagar, renovation work on the Fatehnagar Flyover was also approved by the committee.

They have also approved inviting tenders for sanitation work in the 5 circles of Secunderabad zone and for the operation and maintenance of 10 sports complexes in Khairatabad zone.

GHMC also approved the acquisition of 7 properties for road widening near the Owaisi Junction Flyover and 26 properties near Rasoolpura Junction among other projects.

Table items

The committee has also approved giving the ‘first right of refusal’ to the previous lessee for 56 cellar shops at Abids Shopping Complex.

A 50-seat call center will also be set up to handle GHMC public complaints and the call center server infrastructure will also upgraded. A sports arena in the open space in Galileo Nagar has also been approved.