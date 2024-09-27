GHMC bans unauthorized posters, wall writings across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced a ban on unauthorized posters, wall writings, cutouts, and flexis on Friday, September 27, applicable to both public and private establishments throughout the city.

The order takes effect immediately, with penalties to be imposed on those who do not comply. To ensure compliance, the GHMC outlined steps that include meetings with local printers and coordination with film theatre owners.

The deputy commissioner has been assigned to convene discussions with local printers to prevent unauthorized poster printing, and strict notices will be issued to those involved in the illegal production of posters.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC considering ban on cellars in buildings

Furthermore, the circular emphasizes that film theatre owners must ensure that no movie posters are displayed on walls without proper authorization.

The notice highlights the importance of preserving Hyderabad’s aesthetic appeal through strict measures to maintain the cleanliness of compound walls and public spaces. Furthermore, the circular emphasizes that film theatre owners must ensure that no movie posters are displayed on walls without proper authorization.