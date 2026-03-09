GHMC chief orders removal of waste, repair of play area at Indira Park

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Monday, March 9, visited Indira Park in Lower Tank Bund and directed officials to immediately clear construction and demolition waste from the premises and restore the children’s play area to functional condition.

The visit was part of the Telangana government’s ongoing Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme.

Karnan also instructed officials to ensure the park was well-maintained and made visitor-friendly at the earliest. A video of the commissioner’s visit was shared on social media.

Karnan visited the park as part of Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika".

What is Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika?

Launched on March 6, Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika is a 99-day initiative under which the state government will accord priority to one sector every week, beginning with rural development in the first week, followed by health in the second. The programme is scheduled to run until June 12.

This is the third such initiative undertaken by the Telangana government since the Congress came to power. The first, Praja Palana, was held from December 28, 2023, to January 6, 2024, followed by a three-day programme in January 2025.