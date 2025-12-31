GHMC collects over Rs 1,500 Cr property tax in 2025: Annual report

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Wednesday, December 31, reviewed the corporation’s milestones across engineering, sanitation, health, IT, revenue, lakes, storm water drainage and urban biodiversity sectors. The corporation’s annual report showed that it collected over a whopping Rs 1500 crore in property tax.

Revenue

The GHMC collected a total of Rs 1,512 crore through property tax between April and December with an increase of Rs 121 crore or 8 percent from last year. Additionally, all property tax services were made fully online, including mutations and blocking of duplicate records.

Health and sanitation

In 2025, GHMC issued 10,752 challans worth Rs 2.34 crore and achieved 99 percent grievance redressal relating to sanitation issues, stated a press release. A mega sanitation drive was launched across the newly formed 300 wards, focusing on mass cleanliness, removal of bulk garbage, legacy waste, and abandoned vehicles.

PM10 levels reduced from 110 μg/m³ in 2017–18 to 81 μg/m³ in 2024–25 through sustained interventions, added the release from GHMC. Dengue cases also reduced from 2,806 in 2024 to 1,977 in 2025, marking a decrease of 30 percent.

Infrastructure works

GHMC took up 9,993 engineering works at an estimated cost of Rs 2,706.32 crore this year, out of which 4,872 works worth Rs 1,023.53 crore have been completed, and the remaining are at various stages of execution.

A total of 4,141 road works were sanctioned by the civic body at a cost of Rs 1,170.12 crore out of which 1,880 works covering Rs 529.77 crore were completed. Similarly, over 23,091 were filled, along with 1,122 catch pit repairs and 507 catch pit cover replacements. Central medians were also repaired at 15 locations.

On the sanitation front, a total of 949 storm water drainage works worth Rs 513.00 crore were taken up this year out of which only 389 works were completed. Under the GHMC’s Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) Phase–II, 40 works costing Rs 667.28 crore were taken up, out of which only two were completed. Three works are nearing completion while 26 others have been initiated. Remaining works are being reviewed to be started immediately, the release added.

Flyovers

To combat traffic congestion, the PJR Flyover, Falaknuma Road Over Bridge (ROB) and Aramgarh Flyover were inaugurated for the public mentioned the report.

Flood management and environment

Eleven lake development works were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 16.07 crore and four major projects worth Rs 291.86 crore were sanctioned under the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme.

Additionally, 25 lakh saplings were planted achieving 100 percent of the Vanamahotsavam target and 40 new landscape parks were developed across the city.

Food safety enforcement

GHMC conducted 9,656 food safety inspections and issued 1,368 improvement notices and imposed penalties of Rs 14.48 lakh this year. Additionally, the Standing Committee also sanctioned Rs 5 crore for a basic food testing laboratory at KPHB Colony.

Animal welfare

This year, a total Rs 3.77 crore was sanctioned for shelters in Fathullaguda, Katedhan and Mahadevpur, and an animal crematorium was established at Kukatpally Zone, which is ready for inauguration. While 2,897 stray dogs were removed from various institutions.

Major initiatives for 2026

In 2026, GHMC hopes to complete the migration of their Civil Registration Portal, set up a fully functional Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU), establish animal shelters in all zones and deploy vehicle mounted fogging machines in all 300 wards.