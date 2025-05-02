GHMC collects record Rs 900.93 crore in property tax under Early Bird scheme

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has collected a record Rs 900.93 crore in property tax for the financial year 2025-26 through its Early Bird Scheme, outshining themselves with last year’s collection of Rs 831.23 crore.

The civic body has witnessed a significant increase in membership in the Early Bird Scheme this year, with 7,93,552 property holders taking advantage of the scheme. The scheme provides a 5 percent discount on the advance property tax amount if paid in its entirety by April 30.

Institutional taxpayers, commercial office and property owners in high-value areas paid heavily towards the surge in collections. The surge is being credited to a unified push spearheaded by GHMC top officials, zonal and deputy commissioners, and field staff.

The GHMC organized teleconferences, deputy commissioner reviews, and large-scale campaigns on all platforms to enhance collections under the scheme.

Year-wise early bird property tax collection in GHMC

2023-24: Rs 785.94 crore

2024-25: Rs 831.23 crore

2025-26: Rs 900.93 crore

The increase is said to indicate higher compliance and confidence among taxpayers, and that the Early Bird Scheme has emerged as a useful tool for generating revenues in time.