GHMC Commissioner inspects sanitation works in Khairatabad zone

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Saturday, March 7, conducted inspections in several areas of the Khairatabad zone as part of the 99-day Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme.

Accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Priyanka Ala, he reviewed sanitation works in the Jubilee Hills Circle and garbage vulnerable points (GVP) in Banjara Hills, including those near NBT Nagar and in the vicinity of Apollo Hospitals.

The Commissioner directed officials to eliminate the identified GVPs at the earliest and strengthen sanitation measures in the area.

He also inspected an open land parcel in MLA Colony of Banjara Hills and instructed officials to develop the site into a park.

As part of the Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme, priority should also be given to the development of parks, cleaning of lakes and roads, strengthening of self-help groups, town planning initiatives, payment of property taxes, development of road junctions and implementation of road safety measures, Karnan said.