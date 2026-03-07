GHMC Commissioner inspects sanitation works in Khairatabad zone

The Commissioner also inspected an open land parcel in the MLA Colony of Banjara Hills and instructed officials to develop the site into a park.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th March 2026 8:26 pm IST
GHMC Commissioner inspects sanitation in Khairtabad zone
GHMC Commissioner inspects sanitation in Khairtabad zone

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Saturday, March 7, conducted inspections in several areas of the Khairatabad zone as part of the 99-day Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme.

Accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Priyanka Ala, he reviewed sanitation works in the Jubilee Hills Circle and garbage vulnerable points (GVP) in Banjara Hills, including those near NBT Nagar and in the vicinity of Apollo Hospitals.

The Commissioner directed officials to eliminate the identified GVPs at the earliest and strengthen sanitation measures in the area.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

He also inspected an open land parcel in MLA Colony of Banjara Hills and instructed officials to develop the site into a park.

As part of the Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme, priority should also be given to the development of parks, cleaning of lakes and roads, strengthening of self-help groups, town planning initiatives, payment of property taxes, development of road junctions and implementation of road safety measures, Karnan said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th March 2026 8:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button