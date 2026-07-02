GHMC Commissioner inspects SIR work in Hyderabad

He reviewed the field-level distribution of SIR Enumeration Forms and examined how the process was being carried out.

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GHMC Commissioner inspects SIR 2026 activities in Hyderabad with local officials and residents.
GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: The District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner, RV Karnan, has conducted a field inspection in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency to review the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) activities.

The inspection was carried out at Dayanand Nagar in Adikmet along with the Zonal Commissioner of Secunderabad.

During the visit, the DEO interacted with local residents to verify the implementation of the SIR process. He also responded to queries raised by the public regarding the voter enumeration exercise.

Subhan Bakery

RV Karnan reviewed the field-level distribution of SIR Enumeration Forms and examined how the process was being carried out.

He instructed the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), BLO Supervisory Officers, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to strictly follow the Election Commission’s guidelines.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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