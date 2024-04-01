GHMC commissioner reports seizure of Rs 3.3 crore ahead of LS polls

He clarified that in addition to 122 cases were reported and 2144 permitted firearms has been deposited, 18,752.83 liters of liquor were seized.

Published: 1st April 2024 7:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: District Election Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Rose informed that Rs 3.28 crore cash was seized till Monday, April 1, in the district as part of the implementation of the election code in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.

In addition, he said that other items valued at Rs 13.8 lakh and 18,752.83 liters of liquor were also seized. He said that 122 cases were filed. Moreover, 2,144 permitted firearms has been deposited ahead of the polls.

District Election Officer Ronald Rose reported that through the last 24 hours, from 6 am on Sunday, March 31, to 6 am on Monday, April 1, various enforcement teams seized a total of Rs 9,54,200 during the inspection. Eleven complaints about the seizure of cash and other goods were received; five of the them were immediately addressed, he said.

Published: 1st April 2024 7:27 pm IST

