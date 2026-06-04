GHMC conducts anti-encroachment drive at Miyapur

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, June 4, conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Miyapur on Thursday, June 4, removing furniture shops and other encroachments near New Colony.

The civic body also demolished huts, leading to a commotion in the area. People alleged that shops and huts are being demolished without any prior notice. The demolition drive was conducted amid heavy police presence.

The anti-encroachment drive is reportedly being conducted as Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, will lay foundation stones for development projects in Miyapur.

The GHMC claimed that encroachments on government land are being targeted. Videos shared on social media showed JCB machines demolishing the makeshift huts in the colony.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, June 4, conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Miyapur and removed furniture shops encroachments near New Colony.



The civic body also demolished huts, leading to a commotion in the area. People alleged that shops… pic.twitter.com/izcbDPF7ur — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 4, 2026

The affected residents held a protest and raised “we want justice” slogans.

Previous such drive

On April 18, the GHMC conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Attapur and other parts of the city. The drive began at 7 am amid police presence. As per a schedule shared by the civic body, the drive was taken up in six other zones, including Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad and Secunderabad.

The GHMC deployed earth movers across the zones at Chatrinaka junction, Aramgarh area, Mehdipatnam and Gudimalkapur areas, Kachiguda junction, Maheshwari-Parameshwari theatre, Sultan Bazar, near Andhra Bank Signal (Sultan Bazar), Gandhi Hospital and Padmarao Nagar.