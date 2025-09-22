GHMC demolishes street vendors’ stalls for road widening near Khaja Mansion

Hyderabad: In a latest drive, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) tore down street vendors’ carts running along the footpath under the ongoing road widening work from Khaja Mansion Hall to First Lancer in the Ahmednagar Division of Nampally Assembly Constituency.

Road widening to mitigate traffic congestion

The widening of the road is part of GHMC’s initiatives to increase traffic flow, support rising vehicular movement and improve urban infrastructure.

The section from Khaja Mansion Hall to First Lancer has been realised as one of the areas that must be widened to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in Masab Tank.

The destruction of the stalls has been a source of concern for local residents and vendors. Most of the vendors use the footpath for their daily operations, and the destruction of their stalls has affected their operations.

The vendors have appealed to the authorities for alternative setups, pointing to the need for a balanced strategy that addresses both urban development and the well-being of local communities.