GHMC division issue reaches HC, notices issued to government

Hyderabad: The division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate corporations has reached the Telangana High Court.

On Monday, February 16, the court issued notices to the State government while hearing two writ petitions that challenge the division.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin directed the government to submit counter affidavits.

Petitioners challenge municipal amendments

In separate petitions filed by businessmen R. Laxman and Rajamani Raju, the validity of the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Act-2026 and changes made to the Telangana Municipalities Act-2019 have been questioned.

They argued that the amendments are unconstitutional and violate key provisions related to Articles 14 (equality before law), 19 (protection of certain rights), and 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

According to the petitioners, any change to the limits or definition of a city under the Municipalities Act-1955 should follow a notification-based process carried out in consultation with the municipal corporation.

The pleas further contended that the new GHMC Act-2026 expanded the conceptual scope of a city and removed the earlier requirement of prior publication of proposed boundary changes.

Court seeks government response

After hearing the arguments, the bench instructed the State government to file its response within four weeks.

The matter will proceed further after submission of the counter affidavits.

GHMC division

Recently, the Telangana government has divided the GHMC into three separate corporations. It has created two new corporations, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri, while retaining six out of 12 zones under GHMC.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will comprise the areas constituted by the Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Qutbullapur zones.

Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation will comprise the areas constituted by the Malkajgiri, Uppal, and L.B. Nagar zones.

Areas under Shamshabad, Rajendernagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad, and Secunderabad zones will come under GHMC.

The government also appointed Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Department, as Special Officer for the three corporations.

According to the GO, the existing GHMC has been reorganised after careful examination and consideration of the administrative requirements arising out of the expansion of the city.