GHMC fines agency for collecting parking fee at CTC Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs. 50, 000 on Venkata Sai Security for collecting parking fee at Chenoy Trade Center (CTC), Secunderabad.

As per the challan generated by the enforcement cell of GHMC, collecting parking charges from a vehicle owner on April 27 was a violation of GO 63 dated March 20, 2018. The agency’s fault was highlighted by Hyderabad-based activist Vijay Gopal, who lodged with the GHMC over the issue and illegal collection of fees.

It has been also mentioned that as per building rules, an adequate number of off-street parking spaces will have to be provided by the owners of commercial establishments, malls, and multiplexes to meet the demand generated by their employees and visitors.

Leasing or misusing parking areas in commercial buildings is illegal, the challan added.

Rules for parking fee at shopping malls in Hyderabad

In order to regulate parking fee in shopping malls and other commercial establishments in Hyderabad, the government has issued the following rules: