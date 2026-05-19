GHMC holds sports day under 99-day action plan on 75th day

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday, May 19, organised sports competitions across its zones as part of the ongoing Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika 99-Day Action Plan, which reached its 75th day and entered its 11th week.

The events, held at the GHMC sports complex and various facilities spread across different zones, saw participation from municipal employees, workers and residents, with youth turnout described as enthusiastic.

Badminton, cricket, volleyball and indoor games were among the competitions conducted during the day, with officials saying the aim was to promote physical fitness, teamwork and discipline among participants.

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Senior officials appreciated the Sports Department and field staff for coordinating the activities and ensuring public participation, according to a GHMC statement.

The corporation said the initiative was intended to encourage residents to make use of available municipal sports infrastructure and adopt a more active daily routine.

The Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika plan, which the civic body launched as a structured governance and community outreach programme, has been conducting daily themed activities since its rollout, covering sectors ranging from sanitation and infrastructure to health and now sports.