GHMC identifies Hyderabad’s historic structures for preservation

Detailed project reports for all the sites are expected to be prepared soon.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2025 3:23 pm IST
A view of the Bala Hissar portion of the Golconda fort in Hyderabad. (Photo: Abinaya Sivagnanam)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed the preservation and development of 12 historically significant structures. The list includes Purana Pul Darwaza, Shamshir Kotha in Golconda, Sir Ronald Ross Building (Fever Hospital) in Secunderabad, and the Old Gun Foundry.

As part of the project, efforts will focus on preservation, site development, and in certain cases, adaptive reuse. Some of these structures may be converted into art galleries or other cultural facilities, while religious structures will undergo preservation and site development only, without adaptive reuse.

Detailed project reports for all the sites are expected to be prepared soon. Among the identified structures, Purana Pul Darwaza has been prioritized and require immediate attention. In the initial phase, the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority will oversee the preservation work.

MS Teachers

According to the corporation, historical significance will be the primary criterion in deciding priorities for conservation.

The historic sites proposed by GHMC for preservation include:

  1. Purana Pul Darwaza
  2. Hussaini Alam
  3. Khazana Building Museum
  4. Golconda Fort, Shamshir Kotha
  5. Old Gun Foundry
  6. Sir Ronald Ross Building (Fever Hospital)
  7. Talakunta
  8. Masjid-e-Maskan at Jumeraat Bazaar
  9. Toli Masjid Karwan
  10. Hayat Bakshi Begum Mosque at Hayatnagar
  11. Shaikpet Mosque
  12. Sri Chinna Kesava Swamy Temple
  13. Chandra Rayan Gutta
  14. Khairatabad Mosque (Qutb Shahi Mosque)
  15. Raymond’s Tomb at Musaram Bagh

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2025 3:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button