GHMC identifies Hyderabad’s historic structures for preservation

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed the preservation and development of 12 historically significant structures. The list includes Purana Pul Darwaza, Shamshir Kotha in Golconda, Sir Ronald Ross Building (Fever Hospital) in Secunderabad, and the Old Gun Foundry.

As part of the project, efforts will focus on preservation, site development, and in certain cases, adaptive reuse. Some of these structures may be converted into art galleries or other cultural facilities, while religious structures will undergo preservation and site development only, without adaptive reuse.

Detailed project reports for all the sites are expected to be prepared soon. Among the identified structures, Purana Pul Darwaza has been prioritized and require immediate attention. In the initial phase, the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority will oversee the preservation work.

According to the corporation, historical significance will be the primary criterion in deciding priorities for conservation.

The historic sites proposed by GHMC for preservation include: