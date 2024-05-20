GHMC installs shade canopies to protect motorists from summer heat

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has installed green mesh canopies at Liberty Road in Himayat Nagar in collaboration with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to shield motorists from the intense summer heat.

These shade canopies are expected to be extended to other major junctions in the city, particularly where traffic signals cause long pauses.

According to officials, the GHMC staff installed the mesh on Saturday to provide relief to people during the summer. This initiative benefits not only those waiting at traffic signals but also the numerous pedestrians in the area, which is one of the city’s main shopping hubs.

Hyderabad is experiencing one of its hottest summers, discouraging citizens from venturing out, especially during the afternoon. It has been observed that many motorists jump signals or stop their vehicles a few meters away from the stop line to find shade, trying to avoid direct sunlight. The installation of these shade nets aims to keep motorists comfortable at signals and encourage adherence to traffic rules.

However, with recent heavy rains bringing down the summer temperatures in the city, the civic administration’s thoughtful gesture might have been slightly delayed.