GHMC issues notice to developer in Patancheru for breaching nala buffer zone

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a show cause notice to Venkata Praneeth Developers regarding their project, Praneeth Pranav Knightwoods, in Patancheru.

The notice was prompted by complaints from local landowners and farmers about illegal construction activities.

Upon inspection, GHMC officials found that the developers had encroached three meters into the nala (stormwater drain) and an additional nine meters into the nala buffer zone.

This violated urban planning regulations, as the required distance from the nala for construction is 24 meters, but only 12 meters were maintained.

Despite receiving the notice, Venkata Praneeth Developers failed to provide an adequate response, raising concerns about their compliance with legal and regulatory standards.

On March 1, GHMC reiterated its demands in a speaking order, emphasizing the need for immediate corrective action.