GHMC issues revised guidelines for constituency development program

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday issued guidelines for the constituency development program.

The civic body released revised guidelines after the Telangana government increased the constituency development fund from Rupees 3 crore to 5 crore for the year 2021-22. This amount is provided to MLAs and MLCs for the development of their respective constituencies.

As per the revised guidelines, the payment for development works will be done by the District Collector. Based on the government order, GHMC commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar is authorised to allow the development works in all constituencies.

The bills will be passed according to current departmental procedure and sent to the audit section at the head office for scrutiny. After clearance from the audit section, the approved bills will be forwarded to the GHMC maintenance wing which will send the bill to the respective collector’s office for payment.

Also Read Hyderabad wins World Green City Award

The tenders for the development works will contain all important information regarding each constituency. While submitting a bill for final payment, utilisation certificate, completion certificate, and before and after photographs of the completed work will also be submitted to the District Collector.

Financial advisors are not authorised to provide a budget for Constituency Development Programme (CDP) works. Similarly, the Zonal Examiner of accounts shall not accept the bills in the audit. Engineers in each constituency are responsible to oversee the development works, and taking measurements of a particular site. They must also brief the district collectors regarding the progress in CDP on a monthly basis.