GHMC issues warning against abandoned vehicles on Hyderabad roads

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st January 2026 10:24 am IST
Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has directed owners of abandoned or damaged vehicles left on city roads, colonies, and slum areas to remove them immediately.

He warned that if the owners fail to act, the municipal authorities will remove the vehicles themselves.

The Commissioner also stated that legacy waste, including garbage accumulated for years in dump yards and vacant lands, along with bulk waste such as discarded sofas, mattresses, and other household items dumped on roadsides, will be cleared as part of the civic clean-up drive.

“Mubarak

Rs 2.34 cr worth fines imposed for public garbage dumping: GHMC chief

Karnan noted that during 2025, the GHMC imposed fines on 10,752 individuals amounting to Rs 2.34 crore for dumping garbage and construction debris in public spaces.

He appealed to citizens to maintain cleanliness in public places and report waste disposal issues to the GHMC Call Centre at 040-2111 1111 or through WhatsApp at 81259 66586.

