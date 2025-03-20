GHMC launches ‘Fogging on Request’ feature for mosquito control

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced a new digital initiative aimed at improving mosquito control through a ‘fogging on request’ feature in the “MyGHMC” mobile application. This initiative is designed to ensure efficient and targeted fogging operations in areas where mosquito problems are severe.

How does the ‘fogging on request’ feature work?

Any resident within Hyderabad, who is experiencing a mosquito menace can log in to the MyGHMC mobile app and request fogging in their area. Once a request is submitted, the application automatically shares the location details with the assigned officer. The request is then forwarded to the assistant entomologist, who assigns it to the fogging worker responsible for that area.

Upon completion of the fogging process, a photograph of the fogging operation is uploaded to the system along with latitude and longitude coordinates, marking the resolution of the request. This ensures accountability and transparency in the process, providing residents with real-time updates on the status of their requests.

To prevent redundancy and ensure optimal use of resources, the system has been programmed to restrict further fogging requests from the same location for a period of one week once the process is completed.

Additionally, the number of slots available for fogging will be managed based on the availability of staff in each area.

Pilot implementation in Jubilee Hills circle

This innovative digital feature is set to be piloted in Jubilee Hills Circle initially. Depending on its success and efficiency, GHMC plans to expand the feature across the entire municipal corporation limits.

GHMC officials have urged citizens to take advantage of this service and actively participate in the fight against mosquitoes by requesting fogging in affected areas.

Growing mosquito menace troubles Hyderabad residents

Earlier, many residents from various parts of Hyderabad complained about the growing mosquito menace.

In a Reddit post, a user mentioned the poor drainage conditions in Hyderabad, stating, “The thing with Hyderabad is, it has gutter water flowing on streets everywhere. Everywhere without exception. Because of this, many mosquitoes.”

Seeking advice from fellow Hyderabadis on tackling the mosquito problem, the user emphasized the health risks posed by them.

Several users responded, expressing concerns over the deteriorating civic conditions in the city. One user shared their experience stating “I shifted to Hyderabad, and seriously, there are a lot of mosquitoes here compared to other places I’ve lived. Allout doesn’t do anything. Mosquito rackets are satisfying to use, but only when you’re awake and actively hunting them. The only solution I’ve found is using mosquito nets while sleeping.”

However, it remains to be seen how GHMC’s new initiative will help reduce the mosquito menace in Hyderabad.