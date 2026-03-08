GHMC launches helpline to report sanitation issues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a helpline number for people to report sanitation issues in their areas via WhatsApp.

People can now raise complaints regarding garbage on roads, desilting of nalas, and green waste removal on 8125966586. The complainants must share picture related to the issue and the location. According to the GHMC, complainants are not required to visit concerned offices in this regard.

According to press release from the civic body, “The WhatsApp-based system aims to provide a quick, simple, and accessible platform for citizens to participate in maintaining cleanliness across the city. Once the complaint is received, the concerned sanitation teams will be alerted to address the issue at the earliest.”

“The initiative will help strengthen coordination between citizens and civic authorities while improving the overall sanitation management system in the city,” said the GHMC officials.

Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation

The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) also launched a helpline to for people report sanitation issues in its limits.

People could register their complaints regarding green waste and overflowing dustbins via WhatsApp on 9063421300. The complainants must share pictures related to the issue, along with the location. The complainants need not visit the concerned MMC offices in person.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation also launched a helpline number for people to register complaints regarding sanitation issues. People can register complaints regarding over flowing dustbins or garbage littered on their street via WhatsApp on 9063421347. Complainants must share pictures related to the issue along with the location