GHMC Commissioner reviews sanitation and civic works in Tukkuguda

The Commissioner also reviewed the pending Integrated Market project in Tukkuguda and directed officials to submit the necessary proposals so that the construction works can be completed at the earliest.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th March 2026 12:07 pm IST
GHMC Commissioner reviews sanitation efforts with local workers and officials in Tukkuguda.
Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Sunday, March 8, reviewed sanitation works and civic maintenance activities in Tukkuguda, as part of the state government’s 99-day “Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika” initiative.

The Commissioner inspected sanitation conditions at Tukkuguda Junction and the Tukkuguda Vegetable Market and interacted with field officials and sanitation staff to assess the implementation of sanitation measures at the grassroots level.

Officials were asked to prioritise the elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and ensure that Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste is removed promptly without allowing it to accumulate in public spaces.

The Commissioner also reviewed the pending Integrated Market project in Tukkuguda and directed officials to submit the necessary proposals so that the construction works can be completed at the earliest.

He also inquired about women sanitation workers’ conditions and welfare and appreciated their dedication and crucial role in maintaining city cleanliness while conveyed warm greetings for International Women’s Day.

