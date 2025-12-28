GHMC launches mega sanitation drive across 300 wards

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a mega sanitation drive across its newly formed 300 wards, focusing on the removal of legacy waste and garbage vulnerable points (GVPs).

Between December 29 and January 31, GHMC staff will take on cleaning of foot overbridges, flyovers, roads, dividers and medians, lakes and nalas, parks and footpaths. The sanitation drive will also target waste at construction and demolition sites, focus on green waste management and transform GVPs into beautiful selfie points.

Also Read GHMC to be restructured into 12 zones, 60 circles

Cleanliness awareness, E-waste and reusable item collection drives, waste segregation and composting at schools will also be promoted. The public will also be fined for littering, open urination and illegal dumping.

Unclaimed scrap vehicles will be removed, and dilapidated public toilets will also be revamped as part of the drive. Officials have been asked to give daily ward-wise reports with geotagged photo documentation.