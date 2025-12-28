GHMC launches mega sanitation drive across 300 wards

Between December 29, 2025 and January 31, 2026, GHMC staff will take on cleaning of foot overbridges, flyovers, roads, dividers and medians, lakes nalas, parks and footpaths.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th December 2025 8:52 pm IST
GHMC launches three-day sanitation drive across 300 wards
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a mega sanitation drive across its newly formed 300 wards, focusing on the removal of legacy waste and garbage vulnerable points (GVPs).

Advertisement

Between December 29 and January 31, GHMC staff will take on cleaning of foot overbridges, flyovers, roads, dividers and medians, lakes and nalas, parks and footpaths. The sanitation drive will also target waste at construction and demolition sites, focus on green waste management and transform GVPs into beautiful selfie points.

Cleanliness awareness, E-waste and reusable item collection drives, waste segregation and composting at schools will also be promoted. The public will also be fined for littering, open urination and illegal dumping.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Unclaimed scrap vehicles will be removed, and dilapidated public toilets will also be revamped as part of the drive. Officials have been asked to give daily ward-wise reports with geotagged photo documentation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th December 2025 8:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button