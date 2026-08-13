GHMC launches monsoon drive, removes over 170 MT waste

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started a 10-day Special Monsoon Drive across Hyderabad to improve sanitation, reduce waterlogging and strengthen public health measures and removed 170 metric tonnes on the second day.

On the first day of the drive, the civic body carried out intensive activities in 30 wards. The campaign also focused on creating awareness among residents about sanitation and monsoon preparedness.

Solid, construction waste removed

On the second day, GHMC teams removed 126.6 metric tonnes (MT) of legacy municipal solid waste and 46.6 MT of construction and demolition waste.

The teams also removed 11.9 MT of floating waste and silt as part of efforts to keep water channels clear during the monsoon.

GHMC filled 105 potholes, cleaned 65 catch pits and cleared two culverts.

Monsoon preparedness measures

As part of the drive, GHMC initiated one rainwater harvesting structure and surveyed two non-residential buildings.

The civic body also inspected 24 public toilets and placed 107 commercial waste bins at shops to improve waste collection and management.

Also Read GHMC intensifies sanitation, pothole works in Hyderabad

Awareness programmes held across wards

GHMC conducted 29 awareness meetings on bulk waste generators (BWG) and completed 26 BWG registrations.

IEC and training programmes were also conducted in 18 schools, covering 700 participants.

Health and veterinary teams carried out 60 information, education and communication activities. Pyrethrum spraying and measures related to stray dog vaccination and shelter transfers were also taken up. The civic body also carried out activities related to tree and park waste management.

A total of 47.5 MT of pruned tree branches were removed. Another 10.45 MT of dry and green waste was lifted from 34 parks.

GHMC also distributed 1,041 Indiramma sarees and conducted 11 awareness camps for self-help group women, with 38 participants.

The Special Monsoon Drive is aimed at keeping Hyderabad clean and healthy while improving the city’s preparedness for monsoon-related challenges.