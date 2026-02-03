GHMC launches month-long sanitation drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday, February 3, launched a 26-day-long sanitation drive in the city, focusing on removing municipal waste, green waste and waste generated due to engineering and biodiversity work across 300 wards in Hyderabad.

The sanitation drive will conclude on February 28.

According to the civic body, cleaning will be taken up in phases at public places, such as flyovers, foot over bridges, roadsides and medians, footpaths, parks, lakes and rivulets and areas around electric poles and transformers.

Special teams will be deployed to clean legacy waste sites and construction and demolition waste sites using vehicles to eliminate garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), the GHMC said in a press release.

The civic body will conduct awareness programmes on e-waste collection and reuse through Recycle Reuse Reduce Centres, targeting citizens, schools and resident welfare associations, alongside sanitation works. Spot penalties for littering and open urination will also be enforced.

10,225 tonne of waste collected in January

Last month in January, the GHMC collected 10,225 metric tonne of waste in the city through its month-long sanitation drive. Additionally, 2,567 metric tonne of construction waste and 88 metric tons of e-waste were also collected over the course of two days.