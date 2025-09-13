GHMC lunches digital asset tracking initiative

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched an advanced digitalisation initiative on Friday, September 12, aimed at streamlining asset tracking and improving operational efficiency within the organisation.

Under this new system, the GHMC will digitally monitor all purchases of electronic peripherals, including CPUs, monitors, cables, laptops, mobile phones, and tablets.

The move comes as multiple officials and departments regularly acquire such electronic items, while the IT department distributes devices like laptops, mobile phones, and tablets to officials based on their respective roles.

Also Read GHMC identifies Hyderabad’s historic structures for preservation

A review revealed that records of previously issued equipment were incomplete, raising concerns over possible misuse.

To tackle this issue, GHMC introduced a digitised inventory management system.

This platform will enable real-time tracking and reporting of all electronic assets, facilitating timely maintenance and replacement of outdated or faulty devices.