GHMC Mayor inaugurates mobile medical units for the needy

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Thursday inaugurated the Mobile Medical Units to provide medical services for the poor.

A Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Aster Prime Hospital, Ameerpet, Aster Volunteers, has organised several health camps in Telangana since its inception.

It has introduced a mobile screening service to augment on-the-spot diagnostic services, in order to expand its outreach and provide enhanced medical care, during health camps.

The mobile medical unit is a joint initiative of Aster DM Foundation and Ashok Leyland Ltd as a part of their CSR initiatives.

The mobile medical unit is fully air-conditioned and has equipment for conducting on-the-spot diagnostic tests such as Height & Weight, BP, GRBS, EYE Testing, Dental checkups, General Health checkup, and ECG for needy patients, based on the doctor’s advice during health camps.

The mobile unit was inaugurated by Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi at the Mayor’s camp office located near Road No.12, Banjara Hills.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Vijaya Lakshmi appreciated the efforts of Aster Volunteers in providing health care services to the poor by way of organizing health screening camps at various locations in the city.

Lakshmi hoped that the newly added mobile unit facility will further enhance the quality of services provided during the health camps. She urged the people to utilize the free health camps conducted by Aster Prime Hospital and ensure their health is regularly monitored.

Earlier, Dr Uma Sridevi, head of medical services, Aster Prime Hospital, detailed various CSR activities which are undertaken by the organisation on regular basis.

She hoped that the mobile screening unit will enable the poor to provide onsite screening services to the needy, especially poor during the camps.