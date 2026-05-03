GHMC notice to 14 outlets found violating food safety near schools, parks

The GHMC inspected 81 food establishments in areas frequented by children.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 7:40 pm IST
Food safety officials inspecting outlets near schools and parks in Hyderabad for violations.

Hyderabad: The Food Safety Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday, May 3, inspected 81 food establishments in areas frequented by children, including school premises, parks, food courts and bakeries, and issued 14 notices to operators found violating food safety norms.

The drive was conducted as part of the 59th day of GHMC’s ongoing 99-day action plan, with a specific focus on food outlets in and around child-frequented spaces, such as GHMC parks and play zones.

During the inspections, Food Safety Officers counselled food business operators (FBO) on hygiene and safety requirements, including proper labelling of packaged raw materials, correct storage and preservation of food articles and pest control measures and the records to be maintained in this regard.

Subhan Bakery

Suspicious food samples were lifted from select establishments for laboratory analysis under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act. The 14 notices to be served on non-compliant operators carry strict instructions to fall in line with FSS norms, the GHMC said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 7:40 pm IST

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