GHMC official caught taking Rs 20K bribe for building permit

The accused is identified as Ch Prabhavathi, working under Santosh Nagar Circle 25, Charminar Zone.

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Woman sitting at a table with three bottles and a stack of currency notes in front of her.

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, August 18, nabbed a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Town Planning Supervisor for allegedly taking a Rs 20,000 bribe.

The accused, Ch Prabhavathi, working under Santosh Nagar Circle 25, Charminar Zone, had allegedly demanded a bribe for processing a building permission file and handing over the building permit order and work commencement letter to the complainant.

In case any public servant demands a bribe, the public is requested to contact the toll-free number at 1064. ACB Telangana can also be contacted through the WhatsApp number 9440446106 or their X handle.

Subhan Bakery

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