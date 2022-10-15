GHMC officials to inspect restaurants in Hyderabad

Mayor directed them to conduct inspections to ensure that only stamped meat is sold and no adulteration is done to groceries

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 15th October 2022 12:29 pm IST
Govt to introduce legal framework to stop service charge in restaurants
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are gearing up to curb adulteration in restaurants, hotels, and other eateries in Hyderabad.

Mobile teams of Food Safety Officers, Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOH), and veterinary officials are going to conduct inspections.

GHMC Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi on Monday expressed dissatisfaction at the working of Food Safety Officers. She said that they are not taking concrete measures to prevent adulteration in restaurants, and other eateries in Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

Warning officials that stern action will be taken against them if they fail to take steps to prevent food adulteration, the Mayor directed them to conduct inspections to ensure that only stamped meat is sold and no adulteration is done to groceries.

She asked officials to take strict action against those found selling adulterated or substandard ingredients.

To keep track of the daily process, she asked officials to submit reports on inspections conducted and details of the samples collected to check adulteration.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button