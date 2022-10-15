GHMC officials to inspect restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are gearing up to curb adulteration in restaurants, hotels, and other eateries in Hyderabad.

Mobile teams of Food Safety Officers, Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOH), and veterinary officials are going to conduct inspections.

GHMC Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi on Monday expressed dissatisfaction at the working of Food Safety Officers. She said that they are not taking concrete measures to prevent adulteration in restaurants, and other eateries in Hyderabad.

Warning officials that stern action will be taken against them if they fail to take steps to prevent food adulteration, the Mayor directed them to conduct inspections to ensure that only stamped meat is sold and no adulteration is done to groceries.

She asked officials to take strict action against those found selling adulterated or substandard ingredients.

To keep track of the daily process, she asked officials to submit reports on inspections conducted and details of the samples collected to check adulteration.