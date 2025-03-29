GHMC postpones Prajavani to April 4 due to Ramzan

GHMC has requested petitioners to attend the Prajavani on the rescheduled date.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 29th March 2025 4:10 pm IST
GHMC's Prajavani cancelled on June 17 due to Bakr-Eid festival.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Prajavani, which was scheduled to take place on April 1 (Tuesday) has been postponed to April 4 (Friday) in consideration of the following day of Ramzan.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

In a press release on Saturday, March 29, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities have requested petitioners to attend the Prajavani on the rescheduled date which is on April 4.

Also Read
Preparations underway at Eidgahs for Eid ul Fitr prayers in Hyderabad

Preparations underway for Eid ul Fitr prayers

The Telangana State Waqf Board and GHMC sanctioned funds for taking up various works at the Eidgahs for Eid ul Fitr prayers. Arrangements are being made on war footing at the Eidgahs in and around the city.

MS Creative School

At the nearly two-century-old Eidgah Mir Alam, the workers are giving a fresh coat of whitewash to the arch and the walls. The workers leveled the uneven muddy paths and grounds on the road leading to the Eidgah from Bahadurpura junction. The road is in bad condition after the construction of the Aramgarh flyover.

The workers inside the main periphery of Eidgah are removing the weeds that protrude out of the stone flooring.

Eidgahs in Hyderabad

On Eid ul Fitr festival around 2 lakh people attend the Eid ul Fitr prayers at the Mir Alam Eidgah.

About the history of the place, the Eidgah was established around 1805 by Mir Alam Bahadur or Mir Abul Qasim, a Paigah noble who worked with the Nizams.

People from various neighbouring districts of Hyderabad like Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy visit the Eidgah to attend the congregational prayers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 29th March 2025 4:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button