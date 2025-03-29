GHMC postpones Prajavani to April 4 due to Ramzan

Hyderabad: Prajavani, which was scheduled to take place on April 1 (Tuesday) has been postponed to April 4 (Friday) in consideration of the following day of Ramzan.

In a press release on Saturday, March 29, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities have requested petitioners to attend the Prajavani on the rescheduled date which is on April 4.

Preparations underway for Eid ul Fitr prayers

The Telangana State Waqf Board and GHMC sanctioned funds for taking up various works at the Eidgahs for Eid ul Fitr prayers. Arrangements are being made on war footing at the Eidgahs in and around the city.

At the nearly two-century-old Eidgah Mir Alam, the workers are giving a fresh coat of whitewash to the arch and the walls. The workers leveled the uneven muddy paths and grounds on the road leading to the Eidgah from Bahadurpura junction. The road is in bad condition after the construction of the Aramgarh flyover.

The workers inside the main periphery of Eidgah are removing the weeds that protrude out of the stone flooring.

Eidgahs in Hyderabad

On Eid ul Fitr festival around 2 lakh people attend the Eid ul Fitr prayers at the Mir Alam Eidgah.

About the history of the place, the Eidgah was established around 1805 by Mir Alam Bahadur or Mir Abul Qasim, a Paigah noble who worked with the Nizams.

People from various neighbouring districts of Hyderabad like Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy visit the Eidgah to attend the congregational prayers.