Preparations underway at Eidgahs for Eid ul Fitr prayers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Arrangements are being made on war footing at the Eidgahs in and around the city for the conduct of the Eid ul Fitr prayers.

At the nearly two-century-old Eidgah Mir Alam, the workers are giving a fresh coat of whitewash to the arch and the walls. The workers leveled the uneven muddy paths and grounds on the road leading to the Eidgah from Bahadurpura junction. The road is in bad condition after the construction of the Aramgarh flyover.

The workers inside the main periphery of Eidgah, are removing the weeds that protruded out of the stone flooring.

The Telangana State Waqf Board and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanctioned funds for taking up various works at the Eidgahs for Eid ul Fitr prayers.

Eidgahs in Hyderabad

On Eid ul Fitr festival around 2 lakh people attend the Eid ul Fitr prayers at the Mir Alam Eidgah.

About the history of the place, the Eidgah was established around 1805 by Mir Alam Bahadur or Mir Abul Qasim, a Paigah noble who worked with the Nizams.

People from various neighbouring districts of Hyderabad like Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy visit the Eidgah to attend the congregational prayers.

The oldest Eidgah of the city, the ‘Khadeem Eidgah’ or ‘Purani Eidgah’ is stated to be around 400 years old and built during the Qutb Shahi (or Golconda) dynasty in the 16th century.

About 50 to 60 thousand people gather there to attend the Eid prayers. Inside the Eidgah premises around 15,000 attend prayers while another 35 to 40 thousand attend prayers outside on the roads.

The INTACH’s Hyderabad chapter has also conferred the Heritage Award in 2011 Eidgah at Madannapet.

Similarly, the Qutb Shahi tombs, where the Golconda kings were laid to rest also have an Eidgah. Arrangements are underway at the Eidgah Balamrai at Secunderabad, Eidgah Pahadishareef, Eidgah LB Nagar and Eidgah First Lance.