GHMC prepares to plant 30 lakh saplings across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government launched the Vana Mahotsavam programme in Hyderabad on Monday with a target to plant 30 lakh in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

According to the Forest Survey of India, Hyderabad’s green cover has increased from 33.15 to 81.81 square kilometers, showcasing the city’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, along with GHMC officials, inaugurated the event by planting saplings at Ramanthapur Government Polytechnic College.

Minister Prabhakar highlighted the programme’s goal of creating a better environment for future generations. On the first day, a total of 7,134 saplings were planted across 56 locations within 30 circles. He highlighted the importance of public participation, urging everyone to plant saplings in the names of their family members and relatives to combat rising pollution levels.

City Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi noted that while the government’s target is 30 lakh saplings, the GHMC has prepared 60 lakh saplings, anticipating higher participation based on previous experiences.

The Mayor outlined the Vana Mahotsavam programme’s plan, which includes planting saplings in colleges, open spaces, parks, central medians, and along roadsides.

The event saw the participation of Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, Uppal MLA B. Lakshmareddy, Zonal Commissioner Hemanth Keshav Patil, Additional Commissioner (UBD) Sunanda, and various corporators.