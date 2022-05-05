GHMC promptly disposes garbage before Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: The GHMC cleaning staff were seen active since early morning on Eid-ul-Fitr day in and around mosques and other residential areas of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to clear the garbage and ensure cleanliness. The local Municipal corporators also played a crucial role in GHMC’s cleaning operations.

The local Municipal corporators in Shah Ali Banda, Khilwat, Himmatpura, Syed Ali Chabutra, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Engine Bowli, Misrigunj, Shahganj, Yakutpura, and other areas of the old city ensured the cleanliness of their wards.

The Shalibanda Municipal corporator Mustafa Ali Muzaffar was seen busy with the GHMC cleaning staff to ensure quick disposal of garbage and cleaning of roads in his area.

The civic body had used JCB, bulldozers, and special trucks to carry loads of garbage littered by the shoppers on the crescent night.

The corporators in the new city areas like Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, and other areas were also seen along with the GHMC cleaning staff to ensure the cleanliness of their areas.