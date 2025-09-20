GHMC raids 44 supermarkets across Hyderabad; flags expired products

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Food Safety wing conducted surprise raids in Hyderabad on Friday, September 19, targeting 44 supermarkets in various zones.

The inspections were a part of the weekly special drive to verify the sale of expired stock and hygiene in Hyderabad’s supermarkets. 58 samples have been dispatched to the State Food Laboratory for analysis.

During the raids, authorities discovered a number of violations ranging from expired foods on the shelves, housefly infestation, dusty racks, absence of pest control records, failure to provide medical fitness certificates for employees, and weak First-In-First-Out (FIFO) stock rotation, reported Eenadu.

Expired products at supermarkets in Hyderabad

More Supermarket, Saidabad: Expired Royal Gala apples

Reliance, Kacheguda X-Road: Avocados, Oranges and apples beyond their expiry date of September 15

Vijetha, Kondapur: Yellow Rings, Palak Rice Papad expired on September 5; Godrej Jersey Tick Shock cans expired on August 3

KPN Farm Fresh, Kondapur: Putra Petals, Sugar Shells, Sunnundas, and green apples expired on September 13

Ratnadeep, Kondapur: 21 packets of cheese, sweet corn, and capsicum expired on September 18.

Notices served

After these raids on various supermarkets across Hyderabad, the GHMC served notices under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006.

The supermarkets have been asked to immediately address shortcomings in hygiene, storage, labeling, and health checks of employees. Officials stated that repeat offenses would attract more stringent action.

These raids follow mere weeks after dark stores and warehouses of chain retailers in Hyderabad were also inspected, revealing similar food safety lapses.