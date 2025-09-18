Park land worth Rs 16 cr freed from encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) released park land in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts, valued at over Rs 16 crore, by removing encroachments from approximately 1,600 square yards of public land on Wednesday, September 17.

1,000 yards of park land in Hyderabad’s Moosapet

In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Balanagar mandal, Moosapet circle, HYDRAA saved 1,000 square yards of park area in Hyderabad that belonged to the Sanathnagar Cooperative Society layout. The layout was formed in 1967 with 172 plots and had 1,200 square yards dedicated to parks.

On receipt of a complaint by the Mothinagar Cooperative Housing Society to HYDRAA’s public grievance cell, officials from HYDRAA, GHMC, DTCP, and the Revenue Department visited the spot for a field inspection.

The land that was encroached upon was labelled as park space. It was cleared immediately, fenced, and warning boards were fixed to protect it from any future encroachments.

600 yards of land in Madinaguda freed

In another large operation, HYDRAA acquired 600 square yards of land in Hyderabad’s Rangareddy district, Serilingampally mandal, Madinaguda.

Encroached with portions turned into a goshala (cow shelter) and a flour mill, the land was intended for a park and public purposes in Hyderabad. The cows were transferred to ISKCON Temple authorities, and encroachments were retrieved with the help of GHMC and revenue authorities.