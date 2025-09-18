Thunderstorms bring heavy rain to Hyderabad, to continue for 3 hrs

Hyderabad: Intense thunderstorms are expected to continue across multiple locations including Khairtabad, Jubliee Hills, Shaikpet, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, RC Puram, Serlingampally, Qutbullapur, Balanagar, Alwal, Gajularamaram, Malkajgiri, Tirumalgiri, Kapra, Lb Nagar, Hayathnagar, till 7:30 pm according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

He has also forecasted severe thunderstorms during the night hours in the southern and western districts of Telangana, including Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Medak, Kamareddy and Nalgonda.

An orange warning has also been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.

Residents are requested to stay indoors and follow advisories issued by authorities.

Traffic advisory

Many areas of the city have suffered waterlogging causing inconvenience to commuters.

Traffic police are on the ground ensuring smooth vehicular movement in areas of Mythri Vanam and Saifabad.

Commuters travelling from Panjagutta towards Begumpet are advised to take alternate routes due to heavy waterlogging near GRT, Praja Bhavan.

