GHMC receives 107 petitions, officials ordered to resove complaints faster

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambarthi along with deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy received 107 petitions in the public hearing program organized at the GHMC head office on Monday, March 2.

Speaking on the occasion, the GMHC commissioner instructed officers of respective departments to take special care to resolve the complaints in Prajavani and ensure people are not forced to come again and with the same problems.

“There should be no delay in resolving the complaints received in Prajavani, and advised the officials to review them from time to time and resolve the issues expeditiously,” deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy.

Out of the 107 petitions received, 62 were related to the town planning department, 11 to the tax department, seven each by the engineering and sanitation departments, four to the finance department, two each to the UCD and land acquisition departments and one each to the UBD, administration, health, electrical, and advertisement departments. Seven complaints were received through phone-in.

A total of 86 applications were received in the six zones under the GHMC jurisdiction. Out of which 32 were received in Kukatpally zone, 12 in Secunderabad zone, 19 in Serilingampally zone, nine in Charminar zone, 13 in LB Nagar zone, and one in Khairatabad zone.