GHMC receives 164 complaints, 73 during public hearing

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received a total of 164 complaints including 73 during the public hearing at the headquarters.

Among these 41 complaints were for the town planning department, 8 from engineering maintenance, 4 from housing, and 3 each from tax, finance, land acquisition, veterinary, and UBD departments.

Additionally, 2 complaints were regarding electrical and 1 each from sanitation, health, and estates departments.

Meanwhile, 91 applications were submitted across six GHMC zones. The Kukatpally zone had the highest number with 45 applications, followed by 17 in Serilingampally, 16 in Secunderabad, 7 in LB Nagar, and 6 in Charminar.

No applications were received from Khairatabad zone.

The Prajavani phone-in program also received six requests all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi has called on officials to prioritize resolving complaints received through the Prajavani program. He emphasized that complaints from different departments, particularly related to town planning, require immediate attention.

Ilambarthi advised officials to handle complaints on-site and ensure that there is no delay in resolution. He further directed that all complaints must be regularly addressed by the respective departments.

Deputy mayor Shobhan Reddy urged officials to resolve complaints promptly. If an issue cannot be resolved immediately, she advised explaining the reasons to the complainants.