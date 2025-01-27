GHMC accused of corruption over incomplete roads in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet

Hyderabad: Over 5,000 residents of Surya Nagar Colony, Shaikpet, have lodged a complaint with the Telangana vigilance and enforcement department alleging corruption within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Circle 18 resulting in incomplete roads and other delayed civic projects.

Represented by the Surya Nagar Welfare Association, the residents accused GHMC officials of demanding bribes, delaying public works, and delivering substandard infrastructure, all while misusing their official positions.

Incomplete roads, delayed projects in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet

Road works worth Rs 70 lakh which were sanctioned over a year ago remain incomplete. Residents suggest that the Greater Hyderabad officials including executive engineer Vijay Kumar, deputy executive engineer Hariram, and assistant engineer Mohan Rao stalled the road projects by demanding bribes.

Proposals for a sports complex and a community hall have also been delayed under similar circumstances.

Residents voiced frustration over the deteriorating roads in neighbouring Shaikpet division in Hyderabad, handled by the same officials and pointed to this as evidence of negligence and corruption. The complaints also alleged that the officials have used political connections to intimidate those who raised complaints, further eroding public trust.

According to the complaint, the delayed projects have worsened living conditions in Surya Nagar Colony, particularly during rains, making commutes hazardous and emergency services inaccessible.

Demand for accountability

The Surya Nagar residents called for a thorough investigation into the financial dealings and tender processes of the Greater Hyderabad officials, as well as audits of completed road projects. They demanded the suspension of the accused during the inquiry and urged the authorities to expedite pending projects with stringent quality control measures.

Director of vigilance and enforcement, AR Srinivas assured the complainants of a thorough inquiry and promised swift action.

Asif Sohail who represented the residents noted their resolve to fight corruption and pledged to escalate the matter to the High Court through a PIL if necessary. He also revealed additional allegations against the town planning department for approving illegal constructions in exchange for bribes.