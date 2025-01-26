Hyderabad: Fed up with bad roads for 7 yrs, locals hold rally in Ameenpur

Hyderabad: A large group of people in Hyderabad’s Ameenpur held a rally on Sunday, January 26 demanding road repair.

Locals of Ameenpur came out in large numbers raising, “We want road” slogans. Residents of the area have been demanding road repairs for over seven years. The prolonged halt in laying a new road along the Ameenpur stretch in recent months has left residents and commuters in distress, as the entire stretch is riddled with potholes.

Residents of Ameenpur in Hyderabad demand road repair works.



The Residents came out in large numbers " We want roads" said the Residents. @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad #Ameenpur pic.twitter.com/DPnIDEBarg — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) January 26, 2025

The repair works were initiated before the monsoons in 2024. However, just 40 per cent of the work was completed before it was halted.

Also Read Hyderabad: HMDA approved road blocked by builder in Ameenpur

Tired of complaining, some residents expressed anguish over the lack of attention from the state government. “The work was abruptly halted and when we inquired with officials from Ameenpur Municipality, they explained it was due to insufficient funds. This has caused significant disruptions to smooth traffic flow. Additionally, the lack of proper road dividers has worsened the situation, further complicating travel for commuters,” said one of the residents.