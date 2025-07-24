GHMC removes posters on KTR’s birthday in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Posters wishing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on his birthday were taken down by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, July 24, in coordination with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) at various locations.

Videos circulating on social media showed GHMC and HYDRAA staff taking the posters down.

In February, BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao slammed the Telangana government for taking down posters of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in Hyderabad.

Krishna Rao expressed dismay over the removal of posters. The MLA said, “In its 10-year tenure, the BRS government did not remove posters regarding programmes of Opposition parties. However, the Congress government, in its 14-month rule, has targeted the Opposition for the smallest of things.”

The Kukatpally MLA alleged that the Congress government had placed banners and posters regarding various events across Hyderabad. He urged the government not to target the Opposition over such issues. The MLA questioned whether there are different sets of rules for the BRS and the Congress.