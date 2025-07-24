GHMC removes posters on KTR’s birthday in Hyderabad

In February, BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao slammed the Telangana government for taking down posters of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 24th July 2025 4:07 pm IST
GHMC workers remove posters of KTR in Hyderabad
Posters of KTR removed by GHMC

Hyderabad: Posters wishing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on his birthday were taken down by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, July 24, in coordination with the Hyderabad  Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) at various locations.

Videos circulating on social media showed GHMC and HYDRAA staff taking the posters down.

In February, BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao slammed the Telangana government for taking down posters of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in Hyderabad.

MS Creative School

Krishna Rao expressed dismay over the removal of posters. The MLA said, “In its 10-year tenure, the BRS government did not remove posters regarding programmes of Opposition parties. However, the Congress government, in its 14-month rule, has targeted the Opposition for the smallest of things.”

The Kukatpally MLA alleged that the Congress government had placed banners and posters regarding various events across Hyderabad. He urged the government not to target the Opposition over such issues. The MLA questioned whether there are different sets of rules for the BRS and the Congress.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 24th July 2025 4:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button