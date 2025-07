Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has extended warm birthday greetings to BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

In a message posted on Telangana CMO X account, Revanth Reddy wished KTR “a life dedicated to public service and state development.”

Meanwhile, BRS MLC Kavitha also conveyed her birthday wishes to KTR. Posting on X, she affectionately referred to him as “Annayya” (elder brother) and wished him a very happy birthday.