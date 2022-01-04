GHMC saved Rs 418 cr by installing LED lights in last five years

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saved Rs 418 crore by installing light-emitting diode (LED) street lighting. The GHMC installed the lights during the fiscal year 2017-18.

According to reports, there was a significant difference in the power cost following the installation of LED lights in the city as directed by the Telangana state government.

In 2017-18, GHMC saved Rs 42 crore, Rs 85.23 crore in 2018-19, Rs 84.48 crore in 2019-20, Rs 84.48 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 49.93 crore till October 2021. Other fees such as fixation and labour concession were also saved.

The other savings include material procurement worth Rs. 52 crore and labour/ maintenance charges tally up to Rs 1,848 crore. The initiative, besides savings 487.20 million units (MU) of energy also reduced carbon emission by 1, 29, 719 tonnes.

In GHMC, around 4.93 lakh street lights of various voltages were placed in 30 circles over six zones. In addition, 11,283 18-watt street lights, 1,05,004 35-volt lights, 2,70,948 70-volt lights, 87,534 110-volt lights, and 18,228 190-volt street lights have been installed.

To brighten the roadways, 4,92,997 street lights and an additional 29,171 with CCMS variations were installed.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a public sector initiative of the NTPC Joint Venture, a component of the ministry of power, installed the LED street lighting in GHMC.