GHMC sets record with Rs 2038 cr property tax collection in Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has achieved a historic milestone in property tax collection, with revenues surpassing Rs 2,038 crore for the financial year 2024–25.

This marks the highest-ever property tax collection in GHMC’s history, said commissioner Ilambarthi during a felicitation ceremony held at Banjara Bhavan, Banjara Hills, on Friday, April 11.

Addressing the event, commissioner Ilambarthi said that the tax collection this year has exceeded targets, reaching levels never seen before, and emphasized that higher revenues would directly translate into better civic services.

OTS boosts tax collection

He also highlighted the successful implementation of the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for clearing property tax dues. Ilambarthi credited the positive outcome to the special efforts made by GHMC officials and staff in motivating taxpayers to clear their dues.

In comparison to the last financial year, property tax collections in Hyderabad increased by over Rs 121 crore. Last year, GHMC collected Rs 1,917 crore, while this year’s collection has crossed Rs 2,038 crore.

The commissioner also noted that the real estate department’s revenue had seen a notable rise this year.

Looking ahead, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set an ambitious target of Rs 3,000 crore in property tax collection for the upcoming financial year 2025–26.

How to pay property tax in Hyderabad

