GHMC sets up 534 emergency teams as Hyderabad gears up for monsoon

Hyderabad: As monsoon is set to approach the city, GHMC and other civic departments have established a total of 534 Monsoon Emergency Teams to address waterlogging issues, particularly in low-lying areas.

These teams include 157 mobile teams, 242 static teams, 29 teams focusing on CRMP roads, 30 DRF teams, 13 police department teams, 41 electricity department teams, and 22 HMWSSB teams.

In a press release, officials said, “There are 125 water stagnation points across the city and a permanent solution has been made to reduce the water gradually. At present, 32 water logging points have also been undertaken to completely remove them by the next monsoon season.”

GHMC urges the general public not to litter in nalas and requests IT companies to adjust schedules to minimize traffic congestion. Additionally, Authorities also advise against opening manhole lids.