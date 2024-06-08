Telangana health ministry issues advisory ahead of monsoon

Hyderabad: The director of public health and family welfare released a monsoon advisory in view of upcoming rains in the city.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Telangana. “However, the moderate temperatures and humidity are also a breeding ground for various viral infections as well as mosquito, food, and water-borne diseases,” the advisory states.

Prevent monsoon-related infections

Doors and windows should be secured with mosquito nets/screens during the breeding time of mosquitoes (early morning and evening).

Beds and cribs should be covered with mosquito nets, preferably insecticide-treated.

Prefer wearing light-coloured clothes that cover arms and legs.

Apply mosquito repellents such as creams/lotions/roll-on sticks/body sprays before going out, especially during dawn and dusk. Do not consume repellents orally.

Maintain drains to prevent water stagnation.

Septic tanks should be covered with a mesh to prevent mosquito breeding.

Alway carry filtered/boiled water from home.

Wash hands frequently especially before and after meals and after visiting the washroom.

Prefer freshly made home-cooked food over outside food. Discard leftovers as far as possible.

Prevent airborne infections

Avoid shaking hands, sharing food, water and clothes with someone who is sick or when you are sick.

Wash hands frequently as well as use hand sanitizers often.

Minimize contamination of hands, avoid touching door handles, table tops, lift buttons, stair banisters, and railings in public places.

Cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough. Use disposable tissues.

Feel free to call 108 ambulance incase of health emergency.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements to tackle the health hazards in the rainy season. IV fluids, essential medicines and provision of ORS sachets have been made available in every anganwadis and ASHA centre.