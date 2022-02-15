GHMC special campaign to ensure cleanliness in city

Hyderabad: The GHMC speeded up its cleanliness drive in the city and decided to serve notices to the trading centers, shopkeepers and cart pullers before the imposition of fines. The trading centers and shop keepers are told to keep garbage bins outside their shops to avoid throwing their waste on roads.

The GHMC commissioner instructed the staff to speak to the shop owners in their areas to apprise them of the Municipal rules to ensure garbage bins and to impose fines against those who violate these rules.

Notices have been served to the shop keepers wherein they have been told to set up garbage bins in front of their shops till the first week of March.

The GHMC is running an awareness campaign among the people specially among the students and the traders. But due to continuous closures of the schools and Corona restrictions it was not implemented effectively. Now the civic body is focusing on the business areas for its campaign.

The GHMC has warned of strict action against those cleaning staff who refuse to collect the garbage from the residential areas.