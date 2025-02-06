GHMC steps up stray dog control measures, reports to HC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified efforts to manage the stray dog population and prevent attacks. In an affidavit submitted to the High Court on Wednesday, GHMC Commissioner K. Ilabarithi detailed the measures being taken as per the court’s directions issued on November 19, 2024.

To address public concerns, GHMC has set up multiple platforms for registering complaints about aggressive or rabid dogs. Citizens can report issues through a toll-free helpline, mobile app, web portal, email, social media, and even the Dial 100 emergency service.

Under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules-2023, GHMC is conducting mass sterilization and anti-rabies vaccination campaigns at five ABC centers. These operations involve 18 veterinarians, 22 para-veterinarians, and 49 specialized dog-catching vehicles. Only terminally ill or severely injured dogs are being euthanized.

The corporation is focusing its sterilization efforts in areas with a high concentration of stray dogs, particularly near schools, playgrounds, Musi River banks, and army bases. Additionally, nearly four lakh schoolchildren have been educated through awareness programs.

The High Court acknowledged GHMC’s initiatives but kept the case open for further legal review.