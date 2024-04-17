GHMC takes action against Hyderabad property taxpayers over bounced cheques

As of April 16, the police have filed 39 FIRs based on complaints received from the corporation.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2024 9:16 am IST
stray dog attack in Hyderabad
GHMC (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken action against property taxpayers whose cheques have bounced.

As of April 16, the police have filed 39 FIRs based on complaints received from the corporation.

Highest number of cases against property taxpayers in Hyderabad’s Chandanagar

Out of the total 39 FIRs, 13 were filed in Chandanagar. Yousufguda saw eight cases, while five were registered in Jubilee Hills.

MS Education Academy

Four FIRs each were also registered in Serilingampally, Quthbullapur, and Moosapet. Additionally, one case was filed in Kukatpally.

Warning of more FIRs in the coming days, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, in a press release, urged Hyderabad property taxpayers to promptly settle the bounced cheque amounts.

Also Read
Hyderabad real estate: Lowest budgets recorded for 2BHK flats in these areas

Properties of tax defaulters sealed

Last month, the GHMC took action against property tax defaulters and sealed over 150 properties in the city.

The corporation took this action due to the significant amount of property tax arrears owed.

Most of these properties are commercial establishments.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th April 2024 9:16 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button